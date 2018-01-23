Portion of Dwight Rd. in Springfield closed due to water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on Dwight Road in Springfield Tuesday morning.

A 22News viewer first alerted us about the break at 316 Dwight Road during the early morning hours.

Crews from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, as well as Springfield police, are working to resolve this issue. Crew members told 22News they will be on Dwight Road as long as it takes to fix the break.

Dwight Road is shut down in the area of the break. 22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.