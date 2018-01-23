New unique program to benefit local children with special needs

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique program for children with special needs was introduced in Longmeadow Tuesday.

Bay Path University’s Masters of Occupational Therapy department and the Springfield JCC’s Kehillah Program have collaborated to create SensiPlay.

The new program offers cost-effective sensory motor activities for individuals with special needs.

Bethany Young, director of the Kehillah Program, told 22News SensiPlay is beneficial for all involved.

“The goal is to help families,” said Young. “It’s a great partnership with Baypath in that their students are getting hands-on experience and our participants are getting the sensory strategies.”

Each SensiPlay session will host 12 participants, divided into two age groups. Children with any type of cognitive, developmental or physical challenges can take part.