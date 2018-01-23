Neighbors shocked after victims of Montgomery murder-suicide identified

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Montgomery is struggling to cope with the crime that took the lives of two neighbors Monday.



The wreath on the door and lights on in the house hid the horror of what took place at 123 Main Road.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Houston called state police Monday morning, claiming he had killed his wife and was about to kill himself according to the Hampden District Attorney’s office spokesman Jim Leydon.

After an hours-long attempt to make contact, state police went in and found the bodies of Houston and his wife, Janice, lying next to each other in the bed.



“I know he had a lot of problems,” said Curtis Bosh, a neighbor. “A lot of health problems, but she was the nicest person you could ever ask for. To have this happen, I just couldn’t believe it.”



The Houstons were Curtis Bosh’s neighbors for 20 of the 50 years he’s live in Montgomery. Bosh said he tried to find a way to contact Jeffrey Monday.



“I came over here to see if I could call him, but the phones were dead, he wouldn’t answer his cell phone,” Bosh explained to 22News. “If I could have gotten him on the phone, no, it was too late then. I think the damage was done.”



The Houston’s murder/suicide took place just seven weeks after the town lost its Fire Chief Stephen Frye.

Longtime resident and town Clerk Judy Murphy said the community is struggling to cope with so much loss in such a short period of time.



“I still can’t talk about Steve, I just can’t, and then this just makes it harder,” Murphy told 22News. “I’ve been here for 43 years, raised my family. And now this to a nice family that we’ve known for 20 years? We’re devastated and it’s heartbreaking. Just heartbreaking.”

Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni told 22News his office isn’t aware of any previous police calls to the Houston home.