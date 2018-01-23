NAACP address concerns about Springfield’s school system at community forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield’s NAACP held a community education forum with school officials Tuesday.

The forum was held for the public to be able to address their thoughts and concerns about Springfield’s School System.

Superintendent Daniel Warwick and three other members of the Springfield School Committee attended Tuesday night’s event.

NAACP President, Talbert Swan told 22News what the event was all about.

“Its really a community conversation basically we have brought in members of the school committee and superintendent of schools to update residents on exactly what’s happening in our school department,” said Swan.

This public forum also covered topics like reducing racial disparities in the school system so all students can be educated equally.