Minnechaug High School holds forum on opiods with parents and students

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents and students attended a forum on prescription drugs, opioids, and youth at Minnechaug High School Tuesday night.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni spoke at the forum, which featured a video produced by the DA’s office called “Just Once” which educates people about addiction and the use of opioids.

DA Gulluni said the program helps parents and students recognize that the problem exists in their own communities.

“We’re trying to educate people as we have now for a few years that this exists in all places, places like Wilbraham, and other suburban areas in the county,” said Gulluni. “We want parents to be aware of that so they can be vigilant with their children.”

The forum was hosted by the Hampshire-Wilbraham Partners for Youth, and included panelists from local police departments, Baystate Hospital, and Learn to Cope.