Man allegedly found slumped over steering wheel arrested for OUI in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been charged with OUI and other driving violations after Ludlow police allegedly found him unresponsive in a car stopped in the middle of Center Street early Tuesday morning.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News officers approached the stopped car at 2:38 a.m., and found the driver, 26-year-old Severo Hernandez, slumped over the steering wheel. He said it wasn’t until an officer opened the door and performed a “sternal rub” on Hernandez for about 10 seconds that he woke up.

Hernandez allegedly did not have a Massachusetts driver’s license, only what appeared to be a Mexican identification card.

Valadas told 22News Hernandez refused to go to the hospital for evaluation and instead put his wrists together in the air claiming that he was drunk, guilty, and to just take him away. Hernandez also allegedly told officers he drank one beer, but did not take any drugs.

Prior to his arrest, Valadas said Massachusetts State Police received multiple calls about a similar car swerving all over the roadway and median on the Mass Pike in Ludlow.

Hernandez’s car allegedly had heavy damage that indicated something was dragged against both sides of the car. Valadas said it is unknown what he struck.

Hernandez has been charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.