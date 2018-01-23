Ludlow police looking to identify woman who threw hot coffee in store clerk’s face

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the woman in the picture who they say threw a cup of hot coffee at a convenience store clerk Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Valadas told 22News police received several calls from the Cumberland Convenience Store at 105 West Street in Ludlow around 9:13 p.m.

Sgt. Valadas said the store clerk, a 21-year-old woman, suffered visible minor burns to the left side of her face, neck and upper left shoulder.

The clerk was treated by Ludlow Fire Department Paramedics.

Sgt. Valadas told 22News police are looking for the suspect who left the store before police arrived. She is described as a Hispanic female about 20 to 30-years-old, wearing a PINK shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.