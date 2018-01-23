Local Catholic elementary schools to undergo strategic review

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A comprehensive assessment and strategic review of Catholic elementary schools in western Massachusetts is scheduled to be completed by a team of academic and business experts.

Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, launched Catholic Schools Week by announcing the scheduled review Tuesday morning.

A special commission appointed by Rozanski will be reviewing all findings of the assessment. There are a dozen Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of Springfield:

St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams

St. Joan of Arc School in Chicopee

St. Stanislaus School in Chicopoee

St. Agnes Academy in Dalton

Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke

Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke

St. Mary School in Lee

St. Mary’s Academy in Longmeadow

St. John the Baptist School in Ludlow

St. Michael’s Academy in Springfield

St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Springfield

St. Mary Parish School- Elementary in Westfield

