Local Catholic elementary schools to undergo strategic review

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A comprehensive assessment and strategic review of Catholic elementary schools in western Massachusetts is scheduled to be completed by a team of academic and business experts.
Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, launched Catholic Schools Week by announcing the scheduled review Tuesday morning.
A special commission appointed by Rozanski will be reviewing all findings of the assessment. There are a dozen Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of Springfield:
- St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams
- St. Joan of Arc School in Chicopee
- St. Stanislaus School in Chicopoee
- St. Agnes Academy in Dalton
- Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke
- Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke
- St. Mary School in Lee
- St. Mary’s Academy in Longmeadow
- St. John the Baptist School in Ludlow
- St. Michael’s Academy in Springfield
- St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Springfield
- St. Mary Parish School- Elementary in Westfield
