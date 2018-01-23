iPhone users report out of order text messages

(WTNH) — iPhone users have taken to social media to report issues with the order of text message conversations appearing out of order on the iMessenger platform.

Over the last several weeks, there have been many reports of text messages between friends and family not making sense for some users. Due to a new bug from Apple, texts appear in the wrong order and conversations hard to follow.

Today Apple has released a software update for iOS 11.2.5 which promises to stabilize this scrambled conversation problem. Simply access your iPhone or iPad settings, go to ‘General’ and tap ‘Software Update’. It is always advisable to keep your software up-to-date to prevent issues.