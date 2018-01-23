Man allegedly killed wife before killing himself in their Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has released the identities of the husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Montgomery on Monday.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 68-year-old Jeffrey Houston called state police Monday morning claiming he just killed his wife and was about to kill himself.

That call led to an hours-long standoff outside his 123 Main Road home in Montgomery, where Leydon says he and 65-year-old Janice Houston were found dead lying side by side in bed. Their dog was also found shot on the bed next to them, Leydon said.

The Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team went inside the home after numerous unsuccessful attempts to make contact with someone inside.

Leydon said Jeffrey Houston had a firearm in his possession, and two more were found after police searched the home.

Massachusetts State Police are still looking into what led up to the shootings.

