How much snow would Tuesday’s rainfall amount to?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s rain could have been a little less than 10 inches of snow. But with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s, the precipitation stayed as rain in western Massachusetts.

If temperatures had stayed near 30 degrees, the areas that got close to an inch of rain could have seen 10 inches of snow instead.

And if temperatures stayed closer to 25 degrees, that rain would have translated into 15 inches of snow.

As it was, the rain helped wash away more of the snow that was still on the ground.

But after this rain storm, we can expect the colder air to come back on Wednesday.