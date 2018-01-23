High profile events bring opportunities to unscrupulous schemers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets, hotel, merchandise, there’s all kinds of ways that schemers can get their hands on your wallet.

The Better Business Bureau warns that if you get your tickets through a seller or broker, you should look them up first on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

Check to see if they are a part of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. They offer a 200 percent guarantee on tickets that don’t arrive in time for the game.

Holyoke resident Tom Philpot told 22News that he always buy straight from the source.

“I’ve always gone directly to the box office,” Philpot told 22News. “I never want to take any chances with secondary sources. This day and age, you never really know if you can trust that source. Buyer beware.”

It’s important to know the difference between an accredited reseller and a scalper. You should ask for a picture of the tickets, and always use a credit card; never buy tickets with cash and don’t wire money.

If you think you’ve seen a counterfeit ticket, you can report it to your local Better Business Bureau.