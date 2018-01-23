Governor Baker to deliver State of the Commonwealth address

Watch the address live at 7:00 p.m. on the CW Springfield, online at WWLP.com, and on the WWLP-22News mobile app.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address at the State House Tuesday night. The ceremony is an opportunity the governor to give state lawmakers and residents an idea of what he wants to accomplish in the year ahead.

The address comes just 10 months before Massachusetts voters will decide whether to re-elect the Republican governor, who is running for a second term this year.

During last year’s address, Baker outlined a strong sate economy, and discussed job creation and improving education.

