Fog with icy spots early, heavy rain and mild air to follow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several weather issues could cause difficulties today.

Areas of thick fog are reducing visibility to less than 1/4 of a mile in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9am for western Hampden, western Hampshire & western Franklin Counties.

Freezing drizzle and freezing light rain could cause icing northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire County until 9am due to the risk of icy spots.

Several schools have delayed classes in some districts this morning due to the weather. Here’s the list of closings into our 22News Broadcast Center.

As we go through the morning, drizzle will turn to showers and then heavy rain. As heavier rain arrives, temperatures will warm, eventually into the low 50s.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-1.5 inches and could lead to minor street flooding. We are also watching the Millers River near Athol and Orange, where an ice jam could cause some low-lying river flooding there. A Flood Watch has been issued for eastern Franklin County for that reason today. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Berkshire County until Wednesday morning.

Here’s the timing of concerns today:

Until 9AM: Icy spots, especially Franklin County and western Hampshire County

Until mid-late morning: Fog, very thick in spots.

7-8AM: Showers arriving from southwest to northeast

8AM-4PM: Rain, heavy at times. Thunderstorm also possible.

Stay with 22News as we track today’s weather issues.