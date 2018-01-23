Five months left to decide a permanent regulation for fantasy sports in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out for the legal status of fantasy sports in Massachusetts.

State Lawmakers have about five months left to develop permanent regulations for the industry.

Massachusetts legalized daily fantasy sports in 2016, but only until July 2018. Lawmakers want to regulate the industry as a form of online gambling.

State Senator Eileen Donoghue has introduced legislation that legalizes the online gaming and subjects them to a 15 percent tax. The Lowell Democrat also wants to the state Gaming Commission to regulate the industry.

“It does keep them open for us to play fantasy sports, which I’m involved in pretty big. I like playing fantasy sports. So I like that aspect, as long as they stay open in Mass we still get to play,” said Ryan Keilty of Northampton.

Fantasy sports is a billion dollar industry played by millions across the nation.

Under this new bill, fantasy sports agencies like Draft Kings and Fan Duel would be required to register with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and pay a registration fee of as much as $100,000.

Donoghue said the bill protects players, benefits the state and doesn’t hinder further growth in the industry.

DraftKings didn’t comment on the bill but said it’s committed to “common sense” legislation that protects consumers and lets the industry grow.