Dog shot in Springfield survives with help of officer, local rescue organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer’s quick thinking helped save the life of a family dog that was shot over the weekend.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the dog was shot during a disturbance Sunday night. It was taken to VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital for treatment, but Walsh said the family could not afford the emergency surgery, meaning the dog would have to be put down.

Springfield Police Officer Jason Bacis, however, knew of a local nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance for emergency procedures — Open Arms Rescue Inc.in Westfield. Walsh said with Bacis’ quick thinking and Open Arms Rescue’s help, the dog had surgery and survived.

Open Arms Rescue board member Maria Vancini told 22News their organization relies solely on donations and fundraising events to help fund emergency procedures. She estimated the organization has helped between 20-30 animals since they started two years ago.

Additional information about the shooting is not available due to circumstances surrounding the incident, Walsh said.

If you are interested in supporting Open Arms Rescue, click here.