Cory J. Garwacki Foundation hosts “Painting with a Purpose” event to raise money

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cory J. Garwacki Foundation hosted a “Painting with a Purpose” event at East Longmeadow’s Painting with a Twist.

Cory Garwacki, an East Longmeadow resident, passed away in 2014 from a rare condition called “short gut syndrome.”

Tuesday night’s event helped raise money for Cory’s foundation to help give back to the community he loved.

Cory’s Mother, Elizabeth was at the event to share Cory’s “Live to Give” vision, “His vision for the future was to start a nonprofit foundation that raised money in the community to help other people in the community.”

Cory’s parents have been following Cory’s vision to support their community in his honor for the past three years.