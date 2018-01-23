Chicopee police looking to identify meat theft suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man and a woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of meat from a grocery store on Memorial Drive.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspects walked into the Price Rite store on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., and left without paying for $400 worth of meat.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.

“With your assistance, we can get these parties and stop them from striking again,” Wilk said.