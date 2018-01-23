Springfield man arrested after West Brookfield bank robbery

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after Brimfield police say he robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

West Brookfield Police Chief Thomas O’Donnell told 22News 32-year-old Gary Laviolette robbed the North Brookfield Savings Bank on West Main Street on Tuesday.

Chief O’Donnell said Laviolette stole an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a vehicle. Bank employees were able to get a description of the vehicle Laviolette was driving, as well as the plate number.

Laviolette was arrested in Brimfield when he ran into the woods on the south side of Tower Hill Road after crashing the car he was driving and ran on foot.

Police later discovered that the vehicle Laviolette was driving was stolen out of Springfield.

Laviolette described to have been wearing dark clothing during the robbery.

Officials say a police dog assisted in Laviolette arrest. State Police, Brookfield Police, West Brookfield Police, Warren Police, Sturbridge Police and Monson Police departments were also involved.

Officers searched the area of Dix Hill Road, Marsh Hill Road, Brookfield Road and Tower Hill Road.