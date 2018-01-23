Boston bans Eagles, Philadelphia items from Esplanade

BOSTON (WTNH) — New rules were put in place at the Esplanade in Boston, just in time for the Super Bowl.

The park, which runs along the Charles River, is banning several items from anywhere in the three and a half mile stretch from the Museum of Science to Boston University.

Here’s what’s banned:

  • Any Philadelphia sports apparel
  • Cheesesteak sandwiches
  • Cracked copper bells
  • Soft pretzels
  • Philadelphia-brand cream cheese
  • Anything in the shade “Midnight Green”
  • Mummers
  • Will Smith
  • Sylvester Stallone
  • Crisco

The new rules are in effect until the Duck Boats can return to Boston’s streets after the Super Bowl.