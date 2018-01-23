Baystate’s Blood Mobile holds a drive in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter tends to be the worst season when it comes to blood donations with more people getting sick and staying inside.

Tuesday’s blood drive took place inside the Baystate Health “Blood Mobile” in the parking lot outside the emergency room at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.

The blood mobile comes equipped with donor chairs, medical interview rooms, and is 100 percent self-sufficient. Sixteen people donated blood in the first two hours.

“This stays in the community,” Donor recruiter Amy Benson told 22News. “Our parents could be using this blood, our friend could be using it, our neighbor. You’re really helping out someone here in the community.”

Benson told 22News they are in need of all blood types, especially Type O blood, both positive and negative.

She said fewer people donate in the winter due to poor weather and the cold-and-flu season.

For a full schedule of upcoming blood donations, you can visit blood donor program page on Baystate Health’s website.