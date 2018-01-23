Crews fill pothole after damaging at least 15 cars on Route 5

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 15 cars were damaged on Route 5 near the Agawam and West Springfield city lines Tuesday night.

According to Agawam Police Lt. Jim Donovan, multiple cars were left with flat tires but only one car had to be towed. Police had to block the pothole to prevent any more cars from hitting it.

22News camera’s spotted cars pulled over in the breakdown lane around 7:30 p.m. after they each hit a massive pothole.

We also saw police vehicles at the location, assisting the cars that were pulled over in the breakdown lane of Route 5 North around 7:30 p.m.

Mass DPW crews quickly filled that hole and the road has reopened.

No injuries were reported.