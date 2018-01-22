Western Massachusetts fire departments awarded funding for fire safety programs

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is awarding funding to fire departments for fire safety programs.

More than 250 fire departments, including dozens in western Massachusetts, will receive grants from the state to help better educate children and seniors on fire safety.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the awards this month. They are part of the the state’s Student Awareness of Fire Education program also known as “S.A.F.E.”

Fire departments in cities and towns, including Agawam, Amherst, Greenfield, Southwick and Westfield, will work with classroom teachers to give lessons on fire and life safety to children.

In a statement to 22News, Governor Charlie Baker said, in part:

“The program is a great example of state and local governments collaborating alongside teachers to improve the lives of young people.”

According to the state’s Department of Fire Services, the average number of children dying in fires each year has dropped by 72 percent since the S.A.F.E. program began. Many departments will also receive funding to work with seniors on fire safety.

See below for a full list of communities receiving funding: