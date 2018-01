CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire on I-91 North in West Springfield has caused Massachusetts State Police to temporarily close two lanes.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Rich Couture told 22News the car fire is near Exit 13. He said everyone made it out of the car safely, and that firefighters are there now working to put out the fire.

The middle and right lanes are closed while crews put out the fire and move the car from the roadway.