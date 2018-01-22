“Three Billboards” wins big at SAG Awards

(NBC News) “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” a dark comedic drama about a mother’s search for justice, earned top honors at the SAG awards Sunday night, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

The film also brought Supporting Actor honors for Sam Rockwell.

Gary Oldman, meanwhile, won Best Actor for playing Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” and Allison Janney repeated her Golden Globes win as Best Supporting Actress for “I Tonya”.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2DuSYzT