The local impact of the federal government shutdown

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If the government doesn’t reopen, Barnes will have to furlough 254 of their 1,000 members of the 104th Fighter Wing.

Col. James Suhr told 22News the shut down does not affect their ability to scramble in an emergency. However, their overall combat readiness is compromised because they are not able to conduct training exercises.

As soon as the government shutdown is lifted, they call the furloughed employees on a hotline and they can immediately report back to the base. Col. Suhr told 22News that the shutdown also stopped them from conducting an F-15 jet flyover at the AFC Championship game.

“We just could not legally fly the airplanes based on the rules and the fact that the government was shut down, he explained. “We called the Patriots and told them we were sorry. They know that nobody wants Massachusetts F-15’s over Gillette Stadium more than the 104th Fighter Wing.”

Col. Suhr said they have been dealing with government shutdowns over the past 15 years.

As for other government entities, the Springfield Armory Museum was closed, all non-essential personnel at Westover Air Reserve Base did not report to work, but the federal courthouse in Springfield was operating normally.