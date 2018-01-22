Study pushes to reform alcohol laws to reduce drunk driving deaths

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study suggests sweeping changes when it comes to alcohol.

A group of scientists are pushing alcohol reform to eliminate drunk driving deaths. Among the changes, they propose lowering the blood alcohol content intoxication threshold from .08 to .05. This is already the limit in countries like Austria, Denmark and Japan.

They want to increase the tax on alcohol, limit the availability of alcohol, and regulate how alcohol is advertised and marketed.

In December of last year, Congress decrease federal excise tax on alcohol by 16%.

The study also calls for frequent sobriety checkpoints, fully enforcing ignition interlock laws, and getting addicts into treatment. The study calls for all of these changes to be publicized through media campaigns and on social media.

It also recommends new car manufactures make a technology that prevents a drunk person from operating a vehicle standard in vehicles.