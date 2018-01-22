State police investigating incident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have closed sections of North Road and Main Road in Montgomery due to an ongoing investigation.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, troopers received a call Monday morning from a man who said he committed a crime. State police said further information suggests that the man, a resident of Main Road, may be armed.

North Road is blocked off near Old House Road, and Main Road is blocked off at Russell Road. When 22News got there, our crew could see state and local police focused on a home on Main Road. When 22News tried to get closer, state police told our crew they were “in the line of fire.”

State troopers, members of the tactical operations team, police dogs, and a state police hostage negotiator have been called in and are trying to make contact with anyone inside the home.

