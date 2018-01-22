Senator Lesser appointed new role in state’s transportation committee

BOSTON (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts lawmaker is taking on a new leadership role on Beacon Hill.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser is taking on a new role as Vice Chair of the state’s transportation committee.

Lesser was appointed to the position by Senate President Harriette Chandler this month. He wants to make sure all corners of Massachusetts are included in the state’s transportation plans.

“That means issues like East-West rail, which I’m hopeful we’ll be able to get a hearing on. That means issues like the new Union Station that’s opened in Springfield and the exciting, new North South rail links we have along the knowledge corridor in the Pioneer Valley,” said Lesser.

Lesser has multiple bills before the Transportation Committee including one that calls for the state to conduct a feasibility study of rail access between Springfield and Boston, also known as the “East-West rail.”

He has served on the Transportation Committee since 2015.

Lesser will have his first opportunity to serve in the new role at transportation committee public hearings Wednesday.