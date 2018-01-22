School bus bumped into Springfield police cruiser at red light

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A school bus bumped into the back of a Springfield police cruiser Monday morning, causing minor damage.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the cruiser and bus were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Belmont Avenue when the accident happened.

Walsh said the bus driver told police he sneezed and the bus slowly rolled forward, before bumping into the cruiser. It’s unknown how many students were on the bus at the time, but Walsh said no one was hurt.

The cruiser’s bumper received minor damage.