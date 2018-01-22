Restaurants and bars preparing early for Super Bowl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After the Patriots AFC championship win Sunday, restaurants and bars are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday.

TD’s Pub in Chicopee said between the game, free food and specials going on, Super Bowl Sunday will be a busy one for their bartenders. They said even when Sunday’s game wasn’t looking good for the patriots, loyal fans stuck around to see the game through.

Tina Perreault of TD’s Pub told 22News, “They stayed, they stayed. It was a little quiet until they made that touchdown, and then they got a little rowdy. I think it’ll be the same. Everyone is really into the Super Bowl, and everyone really loves football, so I think it’ll be about the same.”

Bars will have a break from football fans this weekend before the big game on February 4th.