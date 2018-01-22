Pet Corner: McDermott

Name: McDermott

Breed: Cat; Domestic shorthair mix

Gender: Male

Age: 11 years

Friendly McDermott took a long journey on the road to adoption, he came up from the Virgin Islands! There were pets there that needed rescue and Dakin agreed to take about 15 of them, including McDermott. This fellow is 11 years old and in good shape. McDermott is a bit chatty, very curious and likes to have attention from people. He’s looking forward to his retirement in New England, and will make a fine companion. Come meet him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Volunteering at Dakin – Volunteers are the backbone of Dakin Humane Society and without them we wouldn’t be able to serve more than 20,000 animals a year. There are many opportunities through volunteering at Dakin, from hands-on helping the animals, to administrative support, fostering a Dakin pet in your home, representing Dakin at events and more. The first step is to attend a Volunteer Orientation Welcome Session, and we have 3 of them coming up, all taking place at our Springfield location (171 Union Street):

Thursday, February 15 at 5PM

Friday, March 16 at 9AM

Saturday, April 7 at 2PM

Online signup is required. Click here to select your session or for more information.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org