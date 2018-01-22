People looking to see ice jams having positive impact on local businesses

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Zack Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina and Dockside restaurant, told 22News that the ice chunks have improved his business the past few weeks.

During the thaw earlier this month, ice jams formed along parts of the Connecticut River. The result were huge pieces of ice left along side several hundred yards of the river bank.

Brunelle said hundreds of people have been stopping at the marina to take pictures of the ice. He told 22News how the large chucks of ice have had a positive effect on his business.

“The Dockside Restaurant has been busy, people are coming down to look at the ice,” he said, adding that he should “should put a traffic counter out there. There’s a hundred cars a day driving through, taking pictures of the ice—definitely something out of the ordinary.”

Brunelle said the large chunks of ice have not caused any damage to his property or any injuries. But he warns that people need to be careful.

Brunelle also hopes the ice chunks will not affect the Leprechaun Plunge scheduled in March.