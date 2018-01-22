Payroll discrepancies found during State Police internal audit

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have launched an investigation after payroll discrepancies were uncovered during an internal audit.

According to a statement from State Police Spokesman David Procopio, the discrepancies were uncovered during an internal audit of the “Accident Injury Reduction Effort” or AIRE patrol shifts. Procopio said shifts assigned to officers within Troop E were not always worked and that troopers were still paid despite not showing up for their shifts.

State Police will consult with the Attorney General’s Office to decide any further action.

According to the state’s website, troopers assigned to Troop E perform public safety functions on the Massachusetts Turnpike roadways and properties. They are headquartered in South Boston. There are also four sub-stations: Weston (E-1), Charlton (E-2), Westfield (E-3), and South Boston (E-4).