Patriots fans went shopping early for AFC gear Monday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Patriots fans in western Massachusetts are still on cloud 9 after Sunday nights victory.

Sunday nights win marks the teams second consecutive AFC Championship Game win.

Dicks Sporting Goods in West Springfield opened at 6 Monday morning to give fans a shot at buying their championship gear before it sold out.

“Actually this is my first time buying AFC championship gear, so I’m just like I need a shirt,” said Johnathan Breault.

Many fans bought gear without thinking about the cost. Some customers told 22News they expected prices to be high, but the cost of the AFC gear isn’t even a fraction of what fans will pay going to the Super Bowl.

A Super bowl packages including 3 nights in a hotel, one game ticket and transportation can cost anywhere from $6,500 to nearly $10,000 per person, and that’s not including airfare .

One woman said she won’t be making it this year.

“I guess it’s a one time experience so if you’re able to definitely go for it, ” said Tracy Needham. “We went to an actual game so that was kinda on our bucket list.”

Super Bowl 52 is Sunday, February 4th.