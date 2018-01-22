Patriots fans celebrating win with new AFC Champions gear

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tom Brady and the Patriots will play in a 10th Super Bowl after a come-from-behind 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game Sunday night. On Monday, Patriots fans are savoring that victory.

22News went to Dicks Sporting Goods in West Springfield, where you could feel fans’ excitement. Doors opened at 6:00 a.m. to let eager fans buy AFC Champions gear early.

The sporting goods store actually extended their hours on Sunday once the Patriots were named the 2018 AFC champs. Pats fans who didn’t make it out Sunday night were at Dicks bright and early on Monday.

Some die hard fans even made sure to stop in before continuing with their day routines.

“Buying my t-shirt, yep!” Holyoke resident Carlos Cordova said. “On my way to school, and I knew they’d sell out so I got here early.”

Fans were also hoping they’d be able to land their hands on AFC locker room hats and shirts, neither of which were in store Sunday night.

The store did get a shipment Monday while 22News was there, but an associate wasn’t sure if it was the locker room gear fans were waiting for.

