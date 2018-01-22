Painted lines making for easier commute on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following weeks of confusion, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation finally painted lines on I-91 through the construction zone in Springfield’s South End.

There are now solid white lines marking the two lanes for drivers on the northbound and southbound sides of the highway. Prior to the line painting, some drivers were confused due to missing, faded, and overlapping markings that made it difficult to determine where to go.

Wet and cold weather made it difficult for painting operations to take place, as paint does not stick in such conditions. An earlier attempt at painting the lines had failed due to the poor weather.

This time, MassDOT painted the lines on Saturday when the pavemeny was dry, and the temperature was unseasonably warm at 46 degrees.

MassDOT is providing 22News with an estimate of how much it cost to repaint the lines. So far, MassDOT told 22News that they already spent $10,000 of the construction project’s contingency fund painting the lines for the first time.