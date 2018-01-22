One student injured in school shooting in North Texas

(KXAN) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the incident happened near a school in Italy, which is south of Dallas. A 16-year-old male suspect is in custody. Aerials of the school showed students being escorted from the area. ECSO tweeted “the kids are being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues.”

Italy TX school shooting. Suspect in custody. More information to come. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

Officials said an active shooter situation was reported around 8 a.m., as school was starting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.