North Adams man accused of killing wife pleaded not guilty to murder charge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man pleaded not guilty in Berkshire Superior Court Monday to one count of murder in connection with his wife’s death.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Fred Lantz, 47-year-old Mark Steele-Knudslien is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without the right to bail. Steele-Knudslien is accused of killing his wife, 42-year-old Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, at their Veazie Street home on January 5.

Lantz said the preliminary results of an autopsy indicate Christa died of blood loss due to a stab wound to the torso. The autopsy also indicated that multiple blunt force trauma to the head was also a contributing factor in her death.

He’s due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on February 7.