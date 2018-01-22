MassDOT to conduct study of traffic flow on the I-91 Longmeadow curve

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people died in 48 hours on I-91 this weekend.

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin told 22News that they are now studying the traffic flow at the notorious Longmeadow curve.

People told 22News that the driver behavior is a bigger problem than the layout of the roads.

“Usually texting. A lot of people get in accident because they don’t pay attention. People are in a rush to get to where they have to go because they left so late. A lot of speeding. Maybe they should put more safety barriers around the corner over there. And maybe some more cops,” said Leigh LaVallee of Springfield.

Arguably the most dangerous spot in western Massachusetts is at the Longmeadow curve when you are getting on the highway from Longmeadow Street. There is about an 8th of a mile stretch of road where drivers do a dangerous criss-cross.

Edward Dubon, a frequent driver that travels to Springfield, told 22News, “I’ve experienced it all. I’ve experienced getting cut off, I’ve experienced people yelling at me. I’ve experienced people driving slow, driving fast and in between. It’s usually an everyday thing.”

On Sunday, I-91 South in Enfield, three people dead. Sunday, I-91 South in Holyoke, one person rushed to the hospital. And Saturday, I-91 North, one person dead.

State Police say a traffic slowdown from line painting in Springfield contributed to the accident. MassDOT told 22News drivers had plenty of warning.

They said, “MassDOT deployed physical signs and message boards alerting drivers to the work zone ahead. In addition, MassDOT contacted Connecticut officials last week so that Connecticut could deploy signs. In addition, police details were on scene to assist with traffic flow.”

It’s still not clear exactly what caused the tractor trailer driver to crash.