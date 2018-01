SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man convicted of killing his stepfather by setting him on fire during a fight has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Andrell Leppanen was convicted on several charges including assault, reckless endangerment, arson and criminal mischief after dousing Kevin Hawkins with gasoline and lit him on fire in 2016.

Hawkins was flown to Westchester Medical Center with severe burns to his upper body. He underwent surgery but later died from his injuries.