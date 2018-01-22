January snow keeps on melting in the middle of winter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Its been a wild weather month, ranging from freezing to sixty degrees. 22News is working for you with why the snow doesn’t seem to be sticking around in the middle of winter.

Western Massachusetts really doesn’t have much snow on the ground, thanks to the warmer weather and rain.

This past month western Massachusetts has gotten 2 snow storms but warmer air and rain has melted a lot of it.

Just last Wednesday western Massachusetts was covered by 4 inches of snow, but temperatures in the 40s this past weekend helped melt a lot of that snow.

One woman from Agawam has noticed this on going process. Myra Liporada, from Agawam, told 22News, “It definitely melted and I thought it was suppose to snow again but it looks like more rain which means more snow will melt and I’m happy about that honestly.”

Even though it might not look like it, western Massachusetts has already gotten more snow than the average for January and there’s still more than a week left of this month.

So far for the month of January western Massachusetts has seen about 15 inches of snow average snowfall for January is around 13.6 inches.

There is more bare ground and puddles showing than snow, except where it’s piled up.

More rain and mild air is on the way for Tuesday, which will help melt even more snow away.