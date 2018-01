The news conference has been pushed back and is expected to begin between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. Click here to watch live on your mobile device.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl in search of a sixth title.

They’ll face a Philadelphia Eagles team looking for their first Lombardi Trophy.

Brady led the Patriots (15-3) back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC championship game Sunday.

