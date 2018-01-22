Icy spots this morning with freezing rain possible tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some light freezing rain and freezing drizzle could cause some slippery conditions for drivers this morning and tonight.

Temperatures are near freezing this morning and with drizzle and rain showers moving through, untreated roads could be icy. Here is the list of schools delayed this morning due to some of the icing.

Temperatures will warm above freezing later this morning and through most of the afternoon for all of western Massachusetts.

TONIGHT more showers and drizzle could cause problems with temperatures dropping back to near freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Franklin and western Hampshire County from 3PM Monday through 9AM Tuesday.

Stay with 22News as we track road conditions, rain and temperatures.