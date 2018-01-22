Gun Club files for appeal to stay open with Granby zoning board

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Bow and Gun Club is appealing for the right to operate their rifle range. Neighbors told 22News they’re fine with the gun range being open as long as it can keep the noise down.

The town’s select board voted to shut down the club’s rifle range last month citing three building code violations. The zoning board of appeals decided to postpone last month’s appeal meeting, citing new information from the Gun Club’s lawyers they needed to review.

Belchertown and Granby neighbors have been complaining about hearing gunshots for nearly two years, but one man who lives nearby told 22News he’s fine with a rifle range in his neighborhood.

“It’s not that we don’t want them to have the opportunity to use their gun range or use their guns,” Jeffrey Waldron said, “but if there’s someway they could mitigate the noise that would be great. We want them to be able to do it. They’ve been there a long time; they’ve been here longer than we have.”

The Granby Gun and Bow Club declined to talk to 22News about the issue.

Last month’s appeal hearing to reopen the Granby Bow and Gun Club’s rifle range was postponed. The zoning board of appeals did not say when they would reschedule.