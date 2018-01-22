Franklin Conservation District awarded grant to study erosion on North River

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is providing $250,000 in grants to conservation districts across the state, including the one in Franklin County.

The Franklin Conservation District will use the funding to find a solution for all the erosion in the North River. The North River extends for 3 and half miles, flowing through much of Colrain.

The Franklin District will work with Field Geology Services to develop a “low cost analysis tool” to identify where along the river is most susceptible to erosion.

Hurricane Irene caused a lot of damage across the North River watershed in August of 2011, leading to loss of farmland and infrastructure.

“We actually own a 20 acre piece right on the North River down by the Arthur Smith Bridge,” Colrain resident Kim Stevens told 22News. “And that field did sustain a lot of damage from Hurricane Irene; the water just came down so fast.”

Joe Rogers, a consultant for the Franklin Conservation District, told 22News that part of the grant will be used to fund a training workshop to educate municipal workers on the erosion along the river.

The grant will also address water quality issues in the Lake Wyola watershed in Shutesbury.