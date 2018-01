GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Franklin County from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, due to the risk for flooding along the Millers River.

An ice jam is located in the river near Athol. Ice jams act as a dam and prevents the water from flowing downstream.

Heavy rain and warm temperatures on Tuesday could cause flooding in the area of the ice jam.

Drivers are reminded to avoid flooded roadways.