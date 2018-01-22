Flood Watch for Miller River in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time this month, there are flooding fears in Athol.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Millers River in Athol for Tuesday. An ice jam is frozen in place on the Millers River, and Tuesday’s heavy rain could cause flooding.

The Millers River runs right behind the Morton Meadows Apartments, which were evacuated because of flooding last week. They’re keeping their sand bags handy.

“Ice jam is an issue. Once the rain comes it’ll probably overflow,” said Jack Stafford of Athol.

The ice jam is close to the bottom of the Exchange Street Bridge, which crosses over the Millers River. Athol residents are tracking the rain in the weather forecast.