Fans react to Patriots heading to Super Bowl 52

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The match-up is set for the big game.

The New England Patriots are headed to Minnesota to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20.

The victory didn’t come easy as the Pats overcame a 10 point deficit in the 4th quarter to claim the 2018 AFC Championship and make their 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Fans told 22News they had no doubt the Patriots would come back and get the victory.

“Just what we expected, come back in the 4th quarter with Brady leading the way we’ve grown to expect it so it’s exciting,” said Brett Remillard of South Hadley.

“You know, you look at the last play that’s exactly what we wanted, hand up there got the ball knocked out, game over,” said Kevin Pietruskiewicz of South Hadley.

Super Bowl 52 will be a match-up of the number 1 seeds in each league.

Danny Stone of Northampton told 22News he expects the Patriots to raise a 6th Lombardi trophy, “The only thing that can stop them is themselves, we’re our worst enemy, so if we stay out of our own way so if we keep from doing that we’re going to raise a 6th one.”

The Patriots are 5 and a half point favorites in the Super Bowl. The Patriots have the record for the most Super Bowl appearances.

A 6th Super Bowl Championship would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history.

They’ll look to reach that milestone when they play in Super Bowl 52 on February 4th.