Fan gets new wheelchair from Patriots at AFC Championship game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Patriots fan whose wheelchair went missing after last weekend’s playoff game in Foxboro received a new one from Robert Kraft before the start of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Cindy Morais of Tiverton has Cerebral Palsy and sometimes uses a wheelchair. She is also a season ticket holder, and follows the same routine at all the games she’s been to over the last six years, leaving the wheelchair in a safe spot while she went to her seat.

But after last week’s Divisional game against the Titans, the chair was nowhere to be seen.

It was found by Gillette Stadium staff on Monday, but Patriots owner and CEO Robert Kraft called her personally Monday afternoon and offered to give her a new one decked out in Patriots colors..

Kraft called her and her family down to the sidelines before the AFC Championship game to present her with the new one:

Cindy Morais gets her new wheelchair from Bob Kraft! Her original one had gone missing at last weeks game. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/P0Zvm8L1DI — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) January 21, 2018

